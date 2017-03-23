Driver dies in single-car crash near Wellridge Road in Chester County

One person has died after a single-car crash off S.C. 97, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the driver drove off the right side of the highway near Wellridge Road, six miles east of the city of Chester, Miller said. The 2014 Chevrolet Traverse overturned and struck a tree.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped in the car and was fatally injured, Miller said.
No other passengers were in the car, and no other cars were involved in the crash.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s identity.
