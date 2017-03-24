‘Reading a book can’t turn you gay,’ say authors of children’s book yanked by CMS

1:08 Carowinds begins installing 'Electro-Spin' ride in Fort Mill Pause

0:43 York County deputy saves man on bridge

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

3:16 Brooklyn Rouse tells her story 3 months after being shot in the head

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."