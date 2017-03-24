Carowinds opens Saturday for 2017 season with new ‘County Fair’ attraction

The team at Carowinds is dusting the roller coaster tracks and unlocking the turnstiles for the opening weekend -- starting Saturday.
“Everything is looking good and ready to go,” said Laresa Thompson, Carowinds public relations manager.
Adrenaline-rush junkies have new options this year with the park’s newest attraction — County Fair, Thompson said.
Four new rides: Do-Si-Do, Electro-Spin, Rock ‘N’ Roller and the Zephyr, along with traditional fair fare are features of the new park section. It harkens to traditional fairs that older generations enjoyed, park officials said.
“Parents can go back in time and re-live their childhood with their kids,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds vice-president and general manager.
Junk-food junkies will have their fill of fair treats, including fried corn, hot dogs, cotton candy and deep-fried pastries.
The nearly 400-acre park is home to Fury 325, the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster, which reaches a speed of 95 mph, according to the park’s website.
Out-of-town guests can rent the park’s fully-equipped cabins, one of which is large enough to accommodate up to 14 people. Campers can hook up RVs and tents at Camp Wilderness.
Other perks include season-pass add-ons, such as daily and season-long dining passes. The FunPix pass allows visitors to capture the day with professional photographs on rides, with Peanuts characters and in photo spots throughout the park.
Park-goers who want to by-pass the roller coasters for some relaxation and shade at Carolina Harbor can rent “resort-style” cabanas, some of which include loveseats, chaise loungers, tables, storage chests, mini refrigerators, tube rentals, ceiling fans and televisions, according to the website.
Guests who want to avoid long lines can purchase Fast Lane passes. The park also accommodates guests with disabilities and autism with the Boarding Pass Program, which allows the guest and several members of their group to avoid long lines. Disabled guests are given a “ride time” to return to the attraction, according to the website.
Frequent visitors can purchase season passes, including a gold pass with unlimited visits to the park during the summer, SCarowinds and WinterFest and includes free parking. Season passes start at $96 per person. Daily tickets purchased online are $44 for adults and children through June 18 and increase in price June 19. Parking is extra for daily visitors.
Season pass holders can pay in montly installments for six months, starting at $16 per month per person for a silver pass and $17 per month for a gold pass.
The park will open Fridays through Sundays until late May, when it will open daily through late August. The park also will be open April 10-13, in addition to weekends. The Carolina Harbor waterpark will open in late May.
Visit carowinds.com for additional information.
