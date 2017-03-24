Lash Group expanding Fort Mill operations with second building, new parking deck

Lash Group is beginning construction of a second building and a parking deck at their Fort Mill campus at Kingsley, according to Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage.
The patient support services company already occupies a five-story, 250,000-square-foot building in Kingsley which houses around 1,200 workers. Savage says the company will soon begin work on the new building, which is projected to be about 176,000 square feet.
The new parking deck will offer around 1,200 spaces.
“As a resident, I’m thrilled that our graduates have a wonderful opportunity to apply with these excellent businesses,” said Savage. “All of that commercial growth represents jobs and taxes paid in the community. We welcome them with open arms.”
Officials indicated at a grand opening in April 2016 that they planned to double its workforce by 2020. The campus is located at the S.C. Highway 160 interchange of Interstate 77 in Fort Mill.
The new Lash developments show a “commitment” to commerce in Fort Mill, according to Joe Cronin, the town’s planning director. Kingsley Park also includes the headquarters of LPL Financial and a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
The park is expected to host additions like Panera Bread, Carolina Ale House, Brizz Wood Fire Pizza, OrangeTheory Fitness, Pigtails & Crewcuts, and more.
“It’s a testament of the town being business-friendly and welcoming to these types of projects,” said Cronin.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments