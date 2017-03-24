Winthrop taps P.N. Saksena as new business dean

Winthrop University announced earlier this week that it hired P.N. Saksena as its new dean of the College of Business Administration.
Saksena was most recently a professor of accounting and associate dean for graduate programs and accreditation at the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics at Indiana University-South Bend.
The hire ends a national search to replace Roger Weikle, who has been dean at Winthrop’s business school since 1996. Saksena, who goes by P.N., will officially join Winthrop on July 1.
“Throughout the search process, Dr. Saksena impressed the wide range of constituencies who met with him,” said Debra Boyd, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Campus and community members found his experience in partnership development, his collaborative leadership philosophy, and his passion for education to be compelling. He is an excellent teacher and scholar and has been very successful in communicating the value of business education to internal and external constituents.”
Saksena has worked at IU South Bend since 1995.
“I am excited and humbled to have been selected to serve as dean of the College of Business Administration at Winthrop University,” Saksena said. “I am impressed by the college's tradition of excellence and the caring, collegiality and commitment displayed by everyone with whom I came in contact.”
Saksena is married to his childhood sweetheart Monica. They have two grown sons and a five-year-old dog Snowy.
Winthrop’s College of Business Administration is the academic home to more than 1,100 undergraduate students majoring in 15 areas and more than 130 graduate students in its M.B.A. program.
