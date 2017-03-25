S.C. unemployment rate unchanged in February

South Carolina's unemployment rate has remained unchanged as the number of people working in the state has risen.
The Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday that South Carolina's unemployment rate in February was 4.4 percent, the same as January. Employment went up more than 10,000, to more than 2.2. million people.
Meanwhile, York, Chester and Lancaster counties saw a drop in the jobless figures for February.
Unemployment in York County fell to 4.2 percent, down from 4.4 percent in January.
The Lancaster County jobless rate dropped to 4.9 percent in February, down from 5.1 percent the month before.
Chester County’s rate fell to 6.5 percent from 6.8 percent in January.
Jobless rates went down in all of South Carolina's 46 counties except two, where it was unchanged. Marion County had the state's highest unemployment, at 8.5 percent.
The state's labor force rose for the second consecutive month, to more than 2.3 million people.
Nationally, unemployment fell from 4.8 percent to 4.7 percent over the month.
U.S. jobless claims slip
Last week, fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits, a further indication of the health of the labor market.
Applications for jobless benefits slipped by 2,000 to 241,000 after claims had risen by 20,000 in the previous week, the Labor Department reported. The four-week average rose by 750 last week to 237,250.
Overall, 2.03 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, 8.2 percent lower than a year ago.
Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have now come in below 300,000 for 106 weeks, the longest such streak since 1970. The low level of claims suggests employers have enough confidence in the economy that they see no need to shed staff.
Employers added a solid 235,000 jobs in February, pushing the unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent. That level is slightly better than the 4.8 percent jobless rate that the Federal Reserve considers full employment.
At their meeting last week, Fed officials boosted their benchmark lending rate by a quarter-point to a new range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent. It marked the second rate hike in three months, representing an acceleration of the pace of the past two years which saw the Fed nudge rates up by a quarter-point once in 2015 and once in 2016.
The Fed is projecting it will raise rates a total of three times this year but says it still expects the pace of those hikes to be gradual.
