March 25, 2017 10:53 AM

Driver killed in one-car wreck in Chester

By Catherine Muccigrosso

CHESTER

One person died in a single-vehicle wreck this morning in Chester.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2007 Honda Civic died on the scene of a one-car wreck at 8 a.m. March 25 on Old Mill Road.

According highway patrol, the vehicle was traveling south on Old Mill Road, near I-77, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, then went off the left side of the road and struck trees about 2.1 miles south of Richburg.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, according the report.

No other details are available at this time.

