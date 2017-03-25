PHOTOS: Mad Monster Party Carolina in Rock Hill

Giggles the Clown shows off his chainsaw Friday at the Mad Monster Party in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Ricou Browning, 86, holds a photo of himself as the underwater Gill-man in the 1954 film “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Browning signed autographs at the Mad Monster Party in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Corndog Liouso the clown visits the outdoor vending area Friday at the Mad Monster Party at York Technical College.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Dressed as a bat, Luna Mercado Perekrest, 2, watches visitors Friday at the Mad Monster Party at York Technical College.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Tim Cappello greets visitors at the Mad Monster Party Friday. Cappello played saxophone and sang with a band in the 1987 vampire film “The Lost Boys.”
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Mad Monster Party mayor Robert Smith, otherwise known as Uncle Happy, and Stacey Cannon attend the convention Friday at York Technical College.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com