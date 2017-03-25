Creepy creatures, horror flick stars converge in Rock Hill

Creatures from the deep sea, chainsaw-clad madmen and a giant paranormal marshmallow have arrived in Rock Hill.
The creepy characters are just a few of the horror flick guests at the 6th annual Mad Monster Party Carolina at York Technical College.
The horror, science-fiction and pop culture convention that started Friday features collectible and memorabilia vendors, creepy carnival rides, monster makeup demonstrations, “spooky karaoke” and actors from horror films.
Fans can meet the stars of classic films and television shows such as Butch Patrick as Eddie from “The Munsters,” Kane Hodder as Jason from “Friday the 13th,” Haruo Nakajima from “Godzilla,” Bill Bryan as the Stay Puft marshmallow monster from “Ghostbusters” and Billy Dee Williams as Lando from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”
More than 30 stars from classic and current horror films, including Mark Steger as The Monster in the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” are signing autographs at the convention, hosted by the Rock Hill/York County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. The DeLorean time machine from “Back to the Future” also is on display.
The convention continues 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Baxter Hood Center. Visit madmonster.com for a complete list of vendors, events and celebrities.
