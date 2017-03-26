Richburg woman, 32, killed in one-car crash in Chester

A 32-year-old Richburg woman died in a single-vehicle wreck early Saturday in Chester, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker.
Kristin Leann Killian was pronounced dead at the scene, Tinker said. She was driving a 2007 Honda Civic.
According to S.C. Highway Patrol, the one-car wreck occurred around 8 a.m.Saturday. The vehicle was traveling south on Old Mill Road, near I-77, when it veered off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, then went off the left side of the road and struck trees about 2.1 miles south of Richburg.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
