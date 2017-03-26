Former Winthrop student sets sights on future after getting life-saving gift

Charlotte resident Tamisha Martin is looking forward to traveling and enjoying all of what life has to offer. It’s a future Martin didn’t know if she would have.
“My brain is hyper,” she said. “I can’t stop thinking about everything I can do and everything I want to do.”
Diagnosed with Lupus, an inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks the organs, Martin has been fighting kidney failure for a decade. She has been on dialysis for nearly four years.
On March 2, Martin got a new kidney and a new shot at life, thanks to Columbia resident Megan Rogers. Rogers, 31, and Martin, 30, both attended Airport High School in Columbia. Rogers volunteered to donate her kidney to Martin, who she hadn’t seen in nearly 10 years.
“I just want to give her her life back,” Rogers said before the surgery. “I want her to experience those things that she wouldn’t be able to without this. God put this on my heart to do.”
Martin transferred to Winthrop University to play volleyball when she was 20. It was during her physicals that she started noticing something was wrong.
A blood test indicated inflammation in her body, Martin said.
“Eventually I got so sick, I was swollen and my whole body was really achy,” she said. “I ended up having to go to the emergency room.”
More tests found that Martin’s immune system was attacking her kidneys. Martin did chemotherapy and eventually met with a Lupus specialist.
Martin later got on the transplant list at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., and her family members were tested as possible donors. When none of them qualified as a donor, Martin put her story on social media.
The first one to write her was Rogers. During the process leading up to the surgery, which took more than a year, Martin and Rogers became like family.
“We mesh so well,” Martin said. “She was the exact person I needed in my life going through what I was going through.”
As Rogers and Martin prepared to go into surgery at Duke, both women were wishing for the other’s well being.
“I remember waking up in recovery and ... asking every nurse that came in ‘how’s Megan?’” Martin said.
Rogers and Martin’s surgeries both went well. Rogers was up and walking not too long after surgery, and Martin said her kidney was working shortly after her surgery and her labs looked good from the start.
“It’s mind-blowing,” Martin said. “It went so successfully.”
Martin has been home for two weeks and remains in touch with Rogers.
“Home feels great,” she said. “Seeing my dog, my family and my friends is a part of the healing process.”
Martin will need to continue anti-rejection medications and is still on bed rest most of the time. But she is working on building her strength, and each day is able to do more.
“Overall, it’s been amazing,” she said. “Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I think about how I would normally be in dialysis, and now I don’t have to be there. I can eat what I want and do what I want.”
A volleyball coach at Westminster Catawba Christian School and a pastry chef, Martin said she was unable to travel, do as much or work as hard as she would like while on dialysis three times a week.
For the first time in years, Martin now is able to plan her future. She already has planned trips to Orlando and Hawaii.
“I want to go everywhere,” she said. The possibilities “seem endless now.”
Her new life is possible because of the generosity of a high school friend, Martin said.
“God placed (Megan) in my life for a reason,” she said. “She gave me the greatest gift ever.”
Martin urged others to consider organ donation.
“I want people to know the excitement and beauty of something like this and how life-changing it can be for people,” she said. “The rest of my life is going to be in a daze of gratitude and happiness. I am going to live my life to the fullest. I will never take this for granted.”
Want to Help?
Donations are being accepted for Tamisha Martin’s medical expenses on Youcaring.com.
