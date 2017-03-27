Rock Hill man with brain cancer, who community rallied for at Christmas, dies at 42

The Rock Hill man with brain cancer surprised by a Christmas outpouring of prayers, donations and love has died.
Travis Quick, 42, died Wednesday, said his wife, Alisha Quick.
Quick had been battling the cancer for months.
On Dec. 23, dozens of people whose kids know the Quick children from school, plus others from Bible study and neighbors, paraded to the Quick home and sang Christmas carols and presented the family with gifts. The Quick children are Ava and Travis Jr.
The community outpouring of love ran on the front page of The Herald on Christmas Day and at heraldonline.com.
“That love we were shown will never be forgotten,” Alisha Quick said.
The funeral is Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lincolnville Baptist Church in Chester.
