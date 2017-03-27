Rock Hill businesses optimistic, but still have concerns, survey shows

Rock Hill’s small businesses feel pleased with their public safety, prospects for the future and chances of growth in the area, according to a survey published last week by city officials.
However, some businesses note concerns about code enforcement, advertising opportunities and government regulations.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said he and his staff would “pay more attention” to those issues in the future, while continuing to build on strong ties between commerce and officials.
About seven of every 10 businesses polled said they have confidence in the city’s direction, according to the survey, while about half of all businesses in the survey said they have plans to construct, purchase, lease or expand a facility in the next three years.
“I was pleased to see that,” Echols said. “I think these are good times. As long as the economy stays strong, I think there will be good opportunities for business to stay strong.”
88 Around 88 percent of those surveyed said they had a positive experience with the city’s commercial trash disposal services
Officials emailed and mailed survey questions in the fall to more than 1,100 local businesses from health care to food service, and from tourism to manufacturing. The majority of those who responded said the company employs less than 50 employees.
About 90 percent of small businesses polled said they are satisfied with local police efforts to stave off violent and property crimes.
Younger businesses typically are more optimistic than older ones, according to the survey. About 87 percent of small businesses who had been open less than five years think their business will fare better in a year. However, only 44 percent of businesses who have been open for more than 20 years think they will see better business in the near future.
Businesses said they felt like improvement could be made in the areas of permitting or business license application process. Around 6 of every 10 companies said they had a positive experience in those areas.
Officials also compared numbers from the first business survey in 2014. Two years ago, businesses said the top four issues they face included the cost of doing businesses (taxes and fees), local regulations, condition of city infrastructure and workforce quality. This time around, businesses said they are more concerned about navigating the city’s policies and codes.
Much of the comments revolved around advertising. Some said the city has “complicated rules” on advertising they say restricts them from being able to put up banners, flags and signs more often.
Only 46 percent of respondents said they feel their experience with code enforcement is excellent or good, compared to 71 percent who said so two years ago.
“Marketing and advertising can be very expensive,” said one business owner. “Banners that are neatly attached and secured to buildings does not degrade the neighborhood, instead they provide attention to much needed services and events.”
90 Rock Hill’s website received high reviews. Around 90 percent of businesses surveyed said they liked the availability and usefulness of information found there
Lisa Brown, the city’s strategy and performance manager, said she strives for a “constant compromise” between what businesses need and what the city can give them.
She said the city needs to limit signs to some degree so it doesn’t become overwhelming on the frontage of roads.
“It’s always trying to find a balance,” she said. “So that’s why it’s good to have the back and forth to make sure we’re meeting the needs of businesses and people.”
Echols said his staff would look into those aspects of city codes and do what they can to help businesses thrive.
“We’re listening to what’s been said, and when things can be adjusted, we’ll try to make that happen,” he said.
$3,438 The total annual cost of a restaurant business license in Rock Hill. This number takes into account that a 10 percent credit is granted if the license is paid on or before the due date
