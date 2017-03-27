Rock Hill businesses optimistic, but still have concerns, survey shows

3:21 Rock Hill brings Christmas to family of husband, dad battling brain cancer Pause

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition

1:44 Fort Mill students gain 'real-world experience' with apprenticeships

0:43 York County deputy saves man on bridge

1:08 BMX fans 'try out' sport at Olympic Day in Rock Hill

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

1:42 Horror flick, sci-fi stars converge at Mad Monster Party in Rock Hill

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners