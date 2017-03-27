Father, son who died in Chester County wreck were volunteer firefighters

The Caldwell County community in North Carolina is mourning the loss of a father and son, both firefighters, who died in a single vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 77 in Chester County.
Members of Collettsville Fire and Rescue, where Lenoir, N.C. residents Chris Gragg and Cody Gragg volunteered, flew their flag at half-staff over the weekend, according to WSOC-TV, The Herald’s news partner.
Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said both father and son were driving to a motocross race in Georgia when a tire blew on their recreational vehicle, causing them to run off the road and down an embankment before their vehicle caught fire.
Troopers said both Chris and Cody Gragg were pronounced dead at the scene around noon Saturday.
Collettsville Fire Chief Larry Price told WSOC-TV that he worked closely with Chris for years.
“They’re like brothers to us all,” said Price. “We’re devastated.”
Price told the station that Chris, 53 and Cody, 23, always went together on calls.
“They were fantastic people all the time,” said Price. “Cody, he drove hard, he never give up. Chris, he was a joker, a lighthearted person, wonderful person.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
