Spring weather returns, could stay a while

Forecasters aren’t willing to signal an “all-clear” to the Rock Hill area for any more freezing temperatures this spring, but they see nothing frosty for at least the next two weeks.
“Over the next week and a half or two weeks, it looks pretty safe, if you’re worried about a frost or freeze,” Doug Outlaw, of the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg, said Monday afternoon.
“This week looks warm and unsettled at times,” he added.
The Southeast’s early arrival of spring was put on hold earlier this month by a return of cold weather and even a bit of snow, but a warm pattern is reasserting itself.
Temperatures climbed near the 80-degree mark Monday in Rock Hill, and more of the same is forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. After a cooler and possibly stormy interlude Thursday and Friday, a sunny and warm weekend is in the forecast. Forecast highs Saturday and Sunday are in the mid 70s.
The return of warm weather was obvious Monday at Wilson’s Nursery and Garden Center in Rock Hill.
“It’s been a very busy day,” said Karlee Fox at the garden center. “People have been buying some of everything.”
Outlaw said a passing storm system will bring a threat of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. By Thursday, the Rock Hill area will be locked into a cooler pattern, with an onshore flow off the Atlantic. On Friday, Outlaw said, a strong storm system will approach from the west, eroding the cool-air pattern and bringing a high likelihood of showers and thunderstorms.
But even Thursday’s cooler temperatures won’t be too harsh, forecasters say, with afternoon readings expected to be in the middle and upper 60s.
The forecast for the first 10 days of April shows about a 40 percent chance of above-average temperatures, National Weather Service meteorologists say.
And according to Clemson University extension agents, the average date of the last frost ranges from around April 6 in Chester County to a few days later in northern York and Lancaster counties.
At Wilson’s, employees steer clear of any weather forecasts.
“That’s something we don’t deal with,” Fox said. “We’ve had snow at Easter in years past, so who knows?”
And at the National Weather Service, Outlaw said, nobody is willing to put a lid on frost or freeze forecasts.
“It’s a bit too early for that,” he said.
By the numbers
68: Average high for March 28
6-10: Dates of average last frost in April
2013: Last late-March cold, when it dropped to 26 on March 29.
Comments