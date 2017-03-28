Need public housing in Rock Hill? You must apply soon

The Housing Authority of Rock Hill has announced March 27 that now is the time to get on the waiting list for public housing and multi-family housing.
The Housing Authority manages 369 public housing apartments, plus 56 multi-family apartments designated for the elderly and disabled.
Applications are available for pick-up at 467 South Wilson Street in Rock Hill. Individuals also can contact an applications coordinator at 803-324-3060, extension 8935 to request a application through the mail.
Officials will accept completed applications from 8 a.m. April 3 to the 5 p.m. April 27 deadline.
Applicants who have a disability or have a member of the family with a disability are asked to contact the Housing Authority to request a reasonable accommodation. For more information, visit www.rhha.org to download an application and for additional programs and services.
Applications may be returned by mail to: Housing Authority of the City of Rock Hill, P.O. Box 11579, Rock Hill, S.C. 29731-1579.
