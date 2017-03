Horror and sci-fi film stars, creepy carnival rides, entertainment and vendors of macabre memorabilia converged on Rock Hill Friday for the Mad Monster Party Carolina. More than 30 actors from classic films and shows such as Godzilla, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, The Munsters, Friday the 13th and others will take photos with fans and sign autographs at the event at York Technical College through Sunday. Visit madmonster.com for details.