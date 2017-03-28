York County cops to wait tables Thursday, Friday for Special Olympics

If your waiter Thursday and Friday at Fatz Cafe is carrying a gun, that’s a good thing.
Even the busboys will be cops.
At lunch and dinner both days at the Rock Hill restaurant at 478 Herlong Ave., police officers from throughout York County will be working tables to raise money for Special Olympics. The police Torch Run officers annually hold for Special Olympics and the waiter gimmick last year raised more than $21,000.
Diners can give donations, buy t-shirts, or use tips to help the cause, said Phil Tripp, a Rock Hill Police Department detective who organizes the Torch Run events in York County that also include cops on the roof of Krispy Kreme, doughnut eating contests, and more.
“Special Olympics is a great cause and we are proud to do all we can,” Tripp said.
Lunch both days is 11 a.m-1 p.m., and dinner 5:30-9 p.m.
The Area 11 Special Olympics Spring games are April 7 at Cherry Park in Rock Hill. More than 1,000 athletes participate. Volunteers are needed.
For information contact Garnet McKeown at 803-329-5658, or garnet.mckeown@cityofrockhill.com.
Comments