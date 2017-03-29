Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ The Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department annual Hash and Barbecue sale and free Antique Tractor Show 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Hickory Grove Park on Wylie Avenue. Hash and barbecue is $8, pints; $16, quarts. Sausage biscuits, hot dogs and hamburgers available, along with a craft and bake sale. Yard sale in the morning, and the antique tractors and farm equipment all day. Bring lawn chairs. Proceeds benefit Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Run 4 Agriculture 5K Walk/Run begins 8 a.m. at the old school lunchroom on Wilkerson Street. Participants may register day of or call 803-984-6254 for information. The proceeds go to a scholarship fund in memory of Sara Ann Comer.
▪ Dr. Tom Jones, a planetary scientist and veteran NASA astronaut who has flown on four space shuttle missions, will have two events in April hosted by the Museum of York County. On his last space mission, Jones made three spacewalks to install the U.S. Destiny module, the centerpiece of the International Space Station. “Have Lunch with an Astronaut” noon-2 p.m. April 12. Deadline to sign up is April 2. Those attending will have a pizza lunch and get a copy of his book “Ask an Astronaut.” Cost is $25 for one adult and a child; each additional person is $8. No refunds. Not suitable for age 6 and younger. A question-and-answer session and book signing is 7-8:30 p.m. April 12. Cost is is $5, members; $8, non-members. Limited seating. To RSVP for either event, call 803-981-9182 or email scheduler@chmuseums.org.
▪ Clover High School will host its Spring Fling Jungle Jam, 3-8 p.m. April 7 at the school on S.C. 55 There will be food trucks, entertainment, inflatables and other activities. Open to all students in Clover School District.
▪ Catawba Farm & Food Coalition free expo 10 a.m.-noon April 12 at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. Farmers will network with Clemson Extension, FSA, NRCS, Soil and Water Conservation, U.S. Department of Agriculture, AgSouth and SC Farm Bureau in the Catawba Region. Register at catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops or email catawbafresh@gmail.com.
Fundraisers
▪ The Rock Hill Elks Lodge No. 1318 is hosting a car show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday to benefit the Wounded Warrior Outdoor Program, 344 E. Main St. Participating cars should arrive at 9 a.m. There will be food, games and an auction.
▪ Adnah United Methodist Church yard sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8, family life center, 1615 Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. Proceeds help send youth to Salkehatchie.
▪ Clemson Extension Service 4-H Youth Development in York County Gerbera Daisy fundraiser through April 21 to support youth programs, projects and scholarships. Cost is $30 for a flat of 18 mixed-color plants. Advance orders at bit.do/4HFlowers or mail checks to Attn: 4-H, Clemson Extension Service, 120 N. Congress St., York, SC 29745. Pick up 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28 at Clemson Extension i nYork or noon-3 p.m. Tractor Supply Company of Rock Hill, 2374 Cross Pointe Drive, Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9919, ext. 113 or fisreal@clemson.edu.
▪ Special Olympics “Calabash and Cops” fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday at FATZ Cafe, Herlong Road, Rock Hill. Area law enforcement officers will be waiting tables to raise money for Special Olympics.
▪ Mount Holly United Methodist Church fish fry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill. Plates: $10, adults; $7, ages 10 and younger. Fish prepared by Twin Tops. Free lunch delivery to local businesses ordering 10 or more plates. Place orders on day of sale at 803-327-5919.
Meetings
▪ “Choosing the Right Clematis” is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. April 7 at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clematis includes more than 250 species and cultivars. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host Trinity Bluegrass Gospel, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church at S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service, 6:30 p.m. Free admission.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s Pre-S.O.S. party, 8 p.m. April 1 at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Guest DJ: Summie Davidson. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Food provided by club members. Drinks available for purchase at the bar.
▪ Newcomers Club of York County, 11:30 a.m. April 12 at Pope John Center at The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill. Author Mark Lemberger will speak. Sandwich buffet lunch, $9. RSVP by 10 p.m. April 6 to 803-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill annual Spring Garden Luncheon, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8, clubhouse on 607 Aiken Ave. There will be a buffet lunch, and chance to see the gardens and reflecting pool. Proceeds go to Palmetto Pregnancy Center, Children’s Main Street Museum and other projects, and maintaining the historic house and gardens. Adults, $15; children, $7.50. Details: enrightp63@gmail.com or 803-328-8888.
Auditions
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for “Marriage is Murder,” 11 a.m. April 8 and 6:30 p.m. April 11 at the playhouse. The two-person play was written by Nick Hall and will be directed by Elaine Robert. The roles call for a male and female ages 30-50. Performances will be June 9-11, 16-17, 22-25.
Scholarship
▪ High school seniors in York, Chester and Lancaster counties who plan to further their education in horticulture or related fields are eligible to apply for a $1,000 Lannie Love annual scholarship from the Master Gardeners of York County. Applications are due May 1. It’s named in honor of the late Lannie Love, former MGYC president and educator. Details: yorkmg.org/scholarship or 803-327-2281.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop volunteer training sessions April 6 in Rock Hill and Lancaster. In Rock Hill, 10 a.m.-noon at Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop, 784 S. Heckle Blvd. In Lancaster, 2-4 p.m. at Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop, 121 S. Main St. Volunteers help with receiving, sorting and pricing, and helping customers. Flexible volunteer hours and schedules. Register: 803-329-1500.
Classes
▪ St John’s United Methodist Church will offer line dance classes 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays in April with Bill and April Bragg at the church on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. All ages and dance levels are invited. Cost is $20 a person with proceeds going to the youth of the church. Come early to register. Details: 803-372-1315 or pathollisgrant@cs.com.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina shag and line-dance lessons Tuesdays at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cover charge, $1. Details: lakewylieshagclub.com.
Reunions
▪ Chester Senior. High Class of 1982 meeting via conference call 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 605-407-4700; passcode 855529#.
▪ Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 will meet for its April birthday fellowship, 5:30 p.m. Monday, at The Outback Steakhouse, 1319 River Run Court, Rock Hill.
▪ York High School Class of 1967 50th reunion, 6:30 p.m. April 29 at The Coal Yard, York. Details: duncanmr60@gmail.com or 803-344-4669.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1972 45th reunion, 6-11 p.m. April 8 at Robert Beaty’s Barn. Details: janejack1@gmail.com.
▪ Former Hillcrest Elementary students meet 11 a.m. April 8 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet 7 p.m. April 11 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
