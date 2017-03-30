Who helps Horton?

3:02 Disabled Clover couple faces dog fine or jail Pause

2:44 8-year-old Rock Hill girl pins wrestling championships

3:21 Rock Hill brings Christmas to family of husband, dad battling brain cancer

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built