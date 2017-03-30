One dead in accidental fire from burning debris near Clover, officials say

A person near Clover died overnight in a fire, officials said.
The name of the person who died has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.
The fire was at 2763 Kingsbury Road, according to fire officials at Bethel Fire Department. The site is southeast of the town of Clover, south of S.C. 55.
The fire appears to be accidental from burning debris, said Trish Startup, spokesperson for York County. The owner of the property was the person who died in the fire, Startup said.
The York County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
Firefighters from Bethel, Newport, Clover, York, worked the fire and Steele Creek in North Carolina covered the district while the four departments fought the fire, officials said.
Check back for updates.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments