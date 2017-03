Driver accused in 2016 Chester triple fatal faces in court the families of those who died

Joseph Dewayne Knox, 42, charged with three counts of DUI resulting in death in an Oct. 23, 2016, crash on Saluda Road in Chester, appeared in court Thursday and faced the families of three people who died. Knox heard a prosecutor read a letter to the court from the widow of one of the victims, Willie Perry, who told of what the family had lost.