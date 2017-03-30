SC senator wants elected officials’ tax returns

As state lawmakers release their statements of economic interests, one senator wants to see their tax returns too.
Sen. Wes Climer, R-York, introduced the bill on Thursday. It would require statewide constitutional officers to submit their returns to the S.C. Ethics Commission, and legislators to submit theirs to the House or Senate ethics committee. All three bodies would be empowered to audit the returns.
“The new income disclosure requirements that passed last year are obviously a step in the right direction, but there is no method in place to verify whether the disclosures are accurate,” said Climer.
“This legislation will give the Ethics Commission and the House and Senate Ethics Committees access to information they need to ensure compliance with ethics laws.”
