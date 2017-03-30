York County officers ‘serve and protect’ at Rock Hill eatery

Law enforcement officers in York County took the motto “protect and serve” to heart Thursday.
Torch Run officers from multiple agencies converged on Fatz Cafe to serve customers a meal to raise money for a special assignment: the Special Olympics.
They left the ticket writing to the restaurant’s food servers, but officers served baskets of hot rolls, refilled drinks and cleared tables at the Calabash and Cops event.
The officers will serve guests again for lunch and dinner Friday at Fatz Cafe.
Many diners Thursday surrendered an extra tip to help the Area 11 Special Olympics spring games on April 7 at Cherry Park.
More than 1,000 athletes participate in the spring games in Rock Hill. Volunteers are needed.
For information, contact Garnet McKeown at 803-329-5658 or garnet.mckeown@cityofrockhill.com.
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072
Comments