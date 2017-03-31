Legendary York County sheriff’s deputy Shawn Thomasson who battled cancer dies at 54

Sarge has gone end of watch.
Sgt. Shawn “Sarge” Thomasson, a 30-year deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office, died late Thursday after a battle with colon cancer.
“He fought a long, hard battle,” said Penny Thomasson, his wife.
An Army veteran, Thomasson was a patrol deputy and sergeant, training officer, SWAT team member and crisis negotiator who also handled other duties at the sheriff’s office.
Thomasson was known for his gentle and easy-going manner and trained dozens of younger officers.
Thomasson’s devotion to serving the public, especially children and crime victims, was well-known among the police ranks and community.
Both former Sheriff Bruce Bryant and current Sheriff Kevin Tolson praised Thomasson’s commitment and service as exemplary.
Thomasson’s family, in an exclusive interview with The Herald last week, thanked the sheriff’s office and many others for help and wishes during Thomasson’s cancer struggle over the past year.
A law enforcement funeral is planned, but arrangements have not yet been set.
