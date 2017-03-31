Blue lights, concert kick off Autism Awareness Month in Rock Hill

Local businesses and homeowners are swapping out their light bulbs for something a little bluer.
April is Autism Awareness Month and to kick off the global initiative, dozens of businesses and residents will display blue lights on Sunday, which is Light It Up Blue Day, said Tobie Pressler, clinical director Chrysalis Autism Center in Rock Hill.
The rotundra at Rock Hill City Hall will glow with blue lights beginning Saturday night, along with features in Fountain Park, said city spokesperson Katie Quinn.
Several downtown Rock Hill businesses and areas of Winthrop University also will display blue lights.
Before the night turns blue Saturday, Rock Hill native-turned-Nashville star Anna LaPrad and Tim Bumgardner will perform from 6-8 p.m. Saturday on the White Horse restaurant lawn, Pressler said.
The restaurant is at 1022 Camden Ave., a block west of the Winthrop campus.
The center will hold events throughout April, including the Autism Awareness Family Fun Day on April 8. Children living with autism and their parents “will share their hope, strength and experience” at the event at the Rock Hill District Three Stadium, Pressler said.
The free event at South Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard will be from 1-4 p.m. and will include a balloon release and activities and games for children.
Other events include an art exhibit and public reception April 15 at Gallery 120 in Clover. The studio will display artwork by children who attend Chrysalis Autism Center throughout April. The reception will be from 6-8 p.m. at the studio, 120 Bethel St.
The York County Library branch in Lake Wylie will display additional artwork by the children throughout April.
For more details, visit chrysalisautismctr.com or call 803-792-0771.
Tracy Kimball: 803-448-5192
Comments