Fountain filling in downtown Rock Hill

Greg Trotter, construction manager for S&ME of Charlotte, performed evaporation testing Friday afternoon at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill.
Filling the fountain began Friday morning, and Trotter said it was expected to be completed Saturday morning. It takes about 50,000 gallons to fill the fountain.
Trotter said they’ve been performing tests, such as pipe and pressure tests, for about a year. “I can’t wait to get it done,” he said.
The fountain was dedicated in December 2014 as the central component of downtown’s Fountain Park, with jets that spouted water more than 120 feet in the air and produce continuous arcs of water all around the fountain.
In fall 2015, it was drained because of functional problems and by spring 2016, the city announced it would undergo a major overhaul.
Trotter said once the fountain is filled and tested, the city will decide when to turn on the jets again.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-84069
Comments