Great Falls man dies after head-on collision near Lancaster

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the victim of a two-car wreck early Friday morning as Randolph Edward “Eddie” Lee, 56, of Great Falls, according to Jennifer Collins of the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Lee died at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after the head-on collision on S.C. 200, two miles south of Lancaster, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller. The wreck about 2 a.m., he said.
Lee was driving a 2005 Buick four-door sedan when another driver veered into the center of the road and struck Lee’s car, Miller said. Lee ran off the right side of the road and down an embankment, Miller said, and was entrapped. Emergency crews removed Lee by mechanical means, he said.
The driver of the 1999 Chevy pickup, 44-year-old Richard Roberts of Lancaster was not injured in the crash, Miller said.
No one has been charged, and the incident remains under investigation, according to reports.
