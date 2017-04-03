After 48 years, Rock Hill animal hospital employee to retire

After 48 years of service at Ebenezer Animal Hospital, Robert Bennett of Rock Hill is retiring April 13.
Bennett joined the hospital as an assistant in 1969 at age 16. Since then, he has worked with animals for nearly five decades.
“I've been working with animals for as long as I can remember,” said Bennett in a release. “I'm glad I've had the opportunity to help so many pets in the community, and I'm glad to have worked for and with some wonderful people over the years. Retirement will be a big change, but I'm looking forward to having more free time. I'm planning to visit the hospital often.”
Clients and members of the community are invited to a drop-in with coffee, snacks, and to wish Bennett well 8 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. April 13.
Piedmont Medical Center names March ‘Extraordinary Nurses’ winner
Piedmont Medical Center named Devan Kuhn as the March 2017 recipient of the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Kuhn, who works as a nurse on the medical/surgical unit, began her nursing career at PMC in summer 2016.
Kuhn was nominated for the award by a patient in late February.
“Devan is intelligent, energetic and diligent,” said Kuhn’s supervisor Chrissy Thomas. “She is passionate about her patients and delivers optimal care. She has great attention to detail when caring for patients and has developed excellent problem solving skills.”
Rock Hill’s Affinity Health Center plans 30,000-square-foot facility
Officials with Affinity Health Center will hold a ground-breaking ceremony 4:30-7 p.m. April 25 to announce plans for a new 30,000-square-foot facility.
The center’s new home will be designed to bring expanded service to primary care, pharmacy, dental, women’s health, counseling and health education. A reception begins at 4:30 p.m. at 452 Lakeshore Parkway, and the ground breaking begins 5:30 p.m.
Officials are hopeful the new facility will be ready by the first or second quarter of 2018.
Family Trust Federal Credit Union names director emeritus
Elizabeth Ann Reid was named Director Emeritus for Family Trust Federal Credit Union at its annual meeting March 28 at First Baptist Church.
Reid was appointed to the supervisory committee in 1992 and elected to the board in 1995. The designation of director emeritus is bestowed on a board member who has served at least 15 years and is an exemplary volunteer.
Family Trust said in a release that Reid was instrumental in bringing credit union services to the Crawford Road community in the 1970s and to employees with the Rock Hill School District in 1982.
Chris Ruh, Ron Russell and Tim Smoak were all elected to the board. Ruh is executive vice president of sales and compliance at Williams & Fudge; Russell is retired from York County Natural Gas; and Smoak is vice president of business development at Comporium.
Saluda Counseling Center enters 40th year of service
The Saluda Counseling Center celebrated its 40th year of service in York County earlier this week.
Since 1976, the center has provided psychotherapy for adults, children, couples, and families, as well as training and supervision for professionals in the community.
Luncheon, fashion show next month at River Hills Country Club
A spring appreciation day luncheon and fashion show is noon-1:30 p.m. April 26 at River Hills Country Club in Lake Wylie.
The event is being hosted by the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce, and is sponsored by the Bank of York and Watson Insurance.
The fashion show will be hosted by Rock Hill’s Alta and Allison Love’s Fine Jewelry.
Individual seats cost $25, and a corporate table of eight is $325. Attendees are asked to send a reservation with check to Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 5233, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.
For more information, call 803-831-2827.
