Severe weather to hit York County area Monday

A cold front is moving through upstate South Carolina Monday, bringing with it a risk for severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
The system could cause damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.
Storms moving from Georgia are expected to reach the Rock Hill area between 3 and 5 p.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Doug Outlaw. Some storms could bring heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.
Residents should stay away from trees and metal objects, keep away from windows and avoid driving in flood-prone areas, Outlaw said.
Monday afternoon, Rock Hill faces an 80 percent chance of severe thunderstorms with a high of 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts as high as 18 mph are expected with rainfall estimated to reach between a quarter and half an inch.
Severe thunderstorms are expected before 8 p.m. Monday, some of which could be severe, according to the Weather Service. Gusts are expected to reach between 15 and 25 mph Monday night, with a low of 60 degrees.
York and Chester County school districts have canceled after-school activities due to the potential for severe weather.
Tuesday will see sunny skies again, with a high of 81 degrees. Wind gusts will reach 15 to 23 mph.
A chance of storms returns Wednesday with calm winds 5 to 8 mph and a 70 percent chance of rain. A thunderstorm is likely Wednesday night.
