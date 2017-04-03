How safe was Catawba Nuclear Station in 2016? Find out at upcoming open house

Staff members with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will host an open house discussion on the 2016 safety performance of the Catawba Nuclear Station next week in Rock Hill.
The open house will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda on 155 Johnston St.
Inspectors and managers responsible for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s oversight of the plant will be on hand to discuss the plant’s regulatory performance and inspections.
According to an NRC release, the Catawba Nuclear Station, located on Lake Wylie, operated safely during 2016 and met standard requirements.
The NRC says that as of the end of 2016, the plant had no inspection findings or performance indicators outside the normal band.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments