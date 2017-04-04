Controversial Clover cell tower zoning meeting tonight pits town against residents

A controversial cell tower in Clover will be voted on again tonight by the town’s zoning board of appeals.
The meeting, open to the public, is at 6 p.m. at Clover Community Center, 120 Bethel St.
Residents and their lawyer say the 180-foot tower planned for Walnut Street on the town’s southern edge is too close to homes and a church, violates zoning rules, and is a better fit elsewhere.
Town officials who issued a permit and the tower company say the tower is legal for the site.
The issue is so controversial that residents have held protests twice before earlier zoning hearings.
The board of zoning appeals voted once to allow the tower, but the board had an illegal member so the vote was tossed. The board rejected the tower a second time, but a judge ordered a new vote.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments