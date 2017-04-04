Schools ‘shoot for sun’ bringing Newbery author to Clover

Clover middle schoolers applied a lesson out of their favorite author’s book: “Never let anyone lower your goals ... The sky is your limit.”
Bringing the 2015 John Newbery Medal winner - an honor given to an author for “the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children” - Coretta Scott King Book Award honoree and recipient of other accolades to their district was the goal.
But to bring Kwame Alexander, author of “The Crossover,” it took a team to score.
Kathy Corberie, media specialist at Oakridge Middle School for six years, said she heard Alexander’s American Library Association speech, “and I kind of went nuts about him, because he’s so personal and engaging about kids and literature.”
Two years in the making, and Kwame in Clover is Friday. On March 13, Clover Mayor Donnie Grice declared April 7 as Kwame Alexander Day.
The New York Times best selling author of 24 books will speak at two sessions at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Friday at Clover School District Auditorium, and the community is invited. Corberie said there are 200 seats open in the first session and 49 in the second.
“He has a magnetic personality,” Corberie said. “I’m sure you’d enjoy it.”
Sherri Ciurlik, school board member and chair of the CloverLeaf Foundation grants committee, is also a fan of Alexander’s writings. She admits she doesn’t like sports or poetry, so she was reluctant to read “The Crossover.” A group of middle school boys she reads with also frowned at the size of the 240-page book. But now, they ask to read Alexander’s other works, “Booked” and “The Playbook.”
“It’s a gateway to reading,” Ciurlik said. “Once the joy of reading is felt and a book moves you, a lifelong reader is born.”
As jury chair of the Coretta Scott King Book Awards committee, Oakridge Elementary School’s media specialist Dot Guthrie knows Alexander.
“It’s a positive asset to have such a prestigious author come to Clover, especially since he’s a motivator, as I’ve seen through actions by our children,” Guthrie said. She said the week of April 3 is designated Kwame Alexander Week, and there have been many extended activities with Alexander’s books leading up to the visit.
Making it happen
Before the Newbery Award, Corberie didn’t think her students would read Alexander’s “The Crossover,” which follows the story of twin boys and the course of what happens in a year in their life.
“It’s a sports novel written in verse,” she said. “I never thought my students would read it. Boy, was I wrong.”
She said of 600 students, 201 sixth and seventh graders asked for the book to be added to the order list.
“That’s a huge confirmation the title was going to be very popular with us,” she said. “Pretty much everyone gets hooked.”
In fact, thanks to a CloverLeaf grant, each teacher’s classroom library has four copies of the book, plus there are 20 available in the school library.
“’Crossover’ is always checked out,” she said.
This inspired Corberie, Cuirlik and Parent Teacher Student Organization president Lamay Vannavong to find a way to bring Alexander to Clover.
“Most times when kids meet an author they feel like they’re talking to a rock star,” Corberie said. “They are inspired to try their books or pick up a book for pleasure for the first time.”
So they decided to “shoot for the sun,” as the book suggests, to bring possibly the first ever Newbery Award winner to western York County.
“We made it a districtwide event and began planning how to get financial support,” Corberie said.
Teachers and staff worked at the Lake Wylie McDonald’s for McTeacher night raising $1,000 toward the event.
The community pitched in, too. Businesses including Domino’s, Zaxby’s, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Pelican’s and Bowl N’ Bounce, all in Lake Wylie, held spirit nights with a portion of proceeds going to 2017 Kwame in Clover.
Middle schoolers throughout the district slipped coins into donations jars at the schools, held doughnut sales, entered raffles for VIP seats at pep rallies, and some formed groups, like Origami for Kwame Club selling origami creations at lunch for 25 cents.
“You can’t believe what my kids did for this,” Corberie said.
