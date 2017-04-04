‘Beautiful’ tribute planned for York Co. deputy killed 25 years ago in line of duty

The mother of a fallen York County sheriff’s deputy called the latest effort to honor her son “beautiful.”
The York County Transportation Committee is poised to officially sign off on a request that will allow a portion of Dave Lyle Boulevard to be renamed after the late Deputy James Brent McCants.
McCants was shot to death in the line of duty near the intersection of Dave Lyle and Interstate 77 in September 1992.
Local officials plan to send the S.C. Department of Transportation a $500 check to help pay for appropriate memorial signs between the intersection of Dave Lyle and I-77 and the intersection with U.S. 21 in Rock Hill.
“I think it’s just wonderful,” said Myra McCants, his mother. “I just say God bless them for doing that. I know nobody wants anyone to forget your child. It’s such an honor.”
McCants was a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office after beginning his law enforcement career with the Rock Hill Police Department. He was 23 years old when two men shot him to death during a traffic stop on Dave Lyle Boulevard.
More than 100 police officers from agencies throughout York County searched for and arrested the two men, Dwayne Eric Forney and Mar-Reece Hughes, within hours of the incident.
The York County Sheriff’s Office plans a dedication ceremony 2 p.m. April 11 at the Manchester Meadows soccer complex to commemorate the newly-named Deputy James Brent McCants Memorial Boulevard. The address is 337 East Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill.
The state legislature passed a resolution last month calling on the SC DOT to make the name change. The transportation committee was expected to approve the measure Monday, but storms caused officials to cancel the County Council meeting in York.
Forney was convicted of murder and remains in prison. The shooter, Hughes, was convicted and sentenced to death in 1995. Hughes remains on death row.
Dedication ceremony of Deputy James “Brent” McCants Memorial Boulevard
When: 2 p.m. April 11
Where: Manchester Meadows soccer complex, 337 East Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill
