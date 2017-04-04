Severe weather threat looms again Wednesday for York County area

Meteorologists say the Rock Hill area will face another severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon and evening, possibly worse than the system that triggered a deadly tornado Monday in Union County.
The Wednesday system will be followed by strong non-thunderstorm winds Thursday, and then a chance of frost Saturday morning.
“Right now, it looks as if we could be dealing with two different periods of potentially severe weather,” said Andrew Kimball, of the National Weather Service office in Greer.
Kimball and other meteorologists said Tuesday that some of the computer guidance indicates the atmosphere over the Carolinas will be more unstable than Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has put the area under a “Moderate” risk, the second-highest level of severe weather advisory.
Kimball said the first threat period will come Wednesday afternoon, when a so-called wedge front – dividing humid and unstable air to the south from a more stable atmosphere to the north – moves northward across the Rock Hill area.
The second threat would come late Wednesday night or early Thursday, when a strong cold front pushes through. The trigger for all these weather conditions will be a deep low pressure system moving eastward across the Ohio Valley on Wednesday.
The afternoon threat carries some question marks, forecasters said, because not all of the computer guidance agrees that the wedge front will move north of the Rock Hill area and leave the region in unstable air. But most of the computer models point to such a situation, forecasters said.
“This environment will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes,” said Scott Krentz, also of the Weather Service office in Greer.
And when the squall line of storms pushes eastward, sometime after midnight Wednesday, the same threats will be present, Krentz said.
If all that is not enough, fellow forecasters Harry Gerapetritis added, “isolated flash flooding will be possible” in cases where thunderstorms continue to form and move over the same path.
The storm threat is expected to end by daybreak Thursday. That’s when strong winds circulating around the low pressure system – then in the Great Lakes – could create gusts of up to 35 or 40 mph. Several inches of snow are expected to fall in the northwest North Carolina mountains late Thursday, and temperatures could be chilly enough Saturday morning – in the upper 30s – for some patchy light frost in the Rock Hill area.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service spent part of Tuesday surveying areas that had been damaged by Monday’s storms. Officials found that tornadoes were responsible for the damage in Pickens, Laurens and Union counties.
The Union County tornado, 6 miles north of Whitmire, was the strongest – an EF1 with winds of 100 mph. That storm overturned a mobile home, killing an occupant. The other two tornadoes had top winds of 85 mph.
