Some York, Chester county events Wednesday canceled due to weather threats

Several after-school activities in the York County area have been canceled Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
The Rock Hill school district is monitoring the situation and will continue to do so throughout the day, according to a Twitter post.
The Fort Mill, York and Clover school districts also are watching the weather, but no changes had been announced Wednesday morning.
Winthrop University’s baseball game against Charleston Southern has been canceled.
We'll provide updates through the day. Here's weather update #1 for @RockHillSchools pic.twitter.com/TyViLxJ61l— Rock Hill Schools (@RockHillSchools) April 5, 2017
The Chester Couty School District has canceled all after-school activities, said Becky Crouch, administrative assistant.
A warm front sweeping through the area late Wednesday morning into the afternoon is bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms to the York and Chester County area, according to the National Weather Service.
Some storms could produce damaging winds and large hail. A second system will move into the York County and Chester areas Wednesday evening, bringing more severe thunderstorms with the possibility of isolated tornadoes, according to the Weather Service.
The high for Wednesday is 74 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain.
High winds are also possible Thursday. No hazardous weather is predicted for the rest of the week at this time, according to the Weather Service.
