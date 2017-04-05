Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

Escape Eight of Rock Hill has a task for you. But you can only solve it in 60 minutes. The entertaining concept has spread widely across the nation in recent years, and has thrived so far on Rock Hill's Oakland Avenue location. Jessie Relation, a co-owner, talks about what you'll need if you want to be successful at Escape Room games.