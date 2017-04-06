Horse killed after colliding with 3 cars on highway west of York, troopers say

A horse that was in the road when it collided with three cars late Tuesday died, troopers said.
Two people in the third vehicle were transported for precautionary medical observation, but no other injuries to people were reported, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
At about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, a horse was in the road west of the city limits of York on S.C. 5 when it collided with the first vehicle, Miller said.
The horse was injured and down in the roadway when the second and third vehicles then collided with the horse, Miller said.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.
