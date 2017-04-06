Horse killed after colliding with 3 cars on highway west of York, troopers say

0:27 York County deputy, others killed in line of duty, honored with Rock Hill plaque Pause

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

1:12 Roller coasters, 'County Fair' opens at Carowinds in Fort Mill

1:28 Video: Cesar Robles has turned around the Rock Hill High boys' soccer program

3:13 Gamecocks football team comes out after '2001' at Darius Rucker concert

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window