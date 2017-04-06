Storms are gone. Get ready for strong wind, colder temps in Rock Hill area

The storms are gone, but now Rock Hill-area residents will have to deal with gusty winds and colder weather through the start of the weekend.
Forecasters say they expect winds to gust above 40 mph at times Thursday, and temperatures are predicted to run about 10 degrees below average for early April.
Justin Lane, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Greer, said conditions are “a welcome respite from the active weather, although a perhaps-unwelcome return of late winter.”
Lane was referring to an outbreak of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Wednesday across the Southeast. Although tornado coverage was not as widespread as predicted, twisters were reported in several states, including South Carolina. There were no reports of tornadoes or damage in the Rock Hill area, which was sheltered Wednesday by the presence of a relatively stable air mass.
Instead, a steady rain – totaling about 1 inch – fell throughout the late-morning and afternoon.
In the wake of the stormy weather, winds are howling out of the west and southwest Thursday. A wind advisory is in effect, and a gust of 36 mph was reported at 10 a.m. at the Rock Hill Airport. The winds are forecast to diminish Thursday night but pick up again Friday.
Forecasters warned that the winds could cause some power outages, but as of late Thursday morning, fewer than 50 Duke Energy customers were reported to be without power in York County. Fewer than 10 outages were noted in Chester and Lancaster counties.
It is a different story in western South Carolina. Duke Energy was reporting nearly 2,500 outages in Anderson County and more than 1,600 in Greenville County.
The winds are part of the counter-clockwise flow around a deep low pressure system centered near Lake Erie at midday Thursday. That system is producing 22-foot waves on Lake Michigan near Chicago, and it also is forecast to bring 60 mph wind gusts and up to 3 inches of snow to elevations above 4,000 feet in the North Carolina mountains.
In the Rock Hill area, temperatures Thursday are forecast to stay in the low 60s with the gusty winds. It will be even chillier Friday, with a high only reaching 60. And lows Saturday morning are predicted to reach the mid 30s in Rock Hill.
A warm up will begin Saturday, forecasters say, with highs reaching the mid 60s. By Tuesday, Rock Hill could be seeing 80-degree weather again.
