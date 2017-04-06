One dead after tree falls on mobile home in Lancaster County, officials say

One person is dead after a tree fell on a mobile home off Pageland Highway in Lancaster County on Thursday, said Lancaster County Fire Marshal Stephen Blackwelder.
Two people were trapped in the home, Blackwelder said. One person freed himself from the home and the other person has died, he said.
It was not clear Thursday if weather played a role in the incident.
Blackwelder said officials were on the scene around 5:45 p.m. No other information, including the identity of the person who died, was available Thursday afternoon.
Check back for updates.
Comments