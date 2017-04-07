Rock Hill school district names teachers of year

Rock Hill school district announces 28 educators who hit it out of the ballpark and have been named 2017 teachers of the year.
This year’s honorees have a combined 350-plus years of teaching experience. They were nominated by their supervisors and colleagues. The teachers will represent their school as a member of the Teacher Forum, an advocacy group meeting regularly with Superintendent Dr. Kelly Pew.
New this year, the teachers will be recognized May 7 on the field during Charlotte Knight’s pre-game festivities at BB&B Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The honorees will receive complimentary tickets to the game against the Gwinnett Braves, and any York County resident can purchase discount tickets at http://bit.ly/YorkCountyEducation by using code yorkcounty.
Teachers of the year are:
▪ Megan Diamond, special education resource, Belleview Elementary
▪ Kelly McDowell, Ebenezer Avenue Elementary
▪ Leigh Clarke, kindergarten, Ebinport Elementary
▪ Martha Thompson, first-grade, Finley Road Elementary
▪ Bailey Edmonds, third grade, Independence Elementary
▪ Kayla Mullis, fifth grade, India Hook Elementary
▪ Rose Cavagnaro, fifth grade, Lesslie Elementary
▪ Melisa Smith, media specialist, Mount Gallant Elementary
▪ Kim Sloan, music teacher, Mount Holly Elementary
▪ Patti Bechtler, English as a second language, Northside Elementary
▪ Rebecca Matthews, resource teacher, Oakdale Elementary
▪ Leigh Ann Strickland, kindergarten, Old Pointe Elementary
▪ Susan Dixon, English as a second language, Richmond Drive Elementary
▪ Laura Wallace, special education, Rosewood Elementary
▪ Michelle Werts, third grade, Sunset Park Elementary
▪ Deborah Allen, lower elementary, The Children’s School
▪ Julie Joyner, first grade, York Road Elementary
▪ Marsha Bell, kindergarten, Central Child Development Center
▪ William Tonks, seventh-grade language arts, Castle Heights Middle
▪ Joya Holmes, Dutchman Creek Middle
▪ Kellie Mondo, seventh-grade English, Rawlinson Road Middle
▪ Mary Lynn Robles, exceptional student teacher, Saluda Trail Middle
▪ Bill McHenry, eighth-grade social studies, Sullivan Middle
▪ Susan Snyder, science teacher, Northwestern High
▪ Lindsay Grant, math, Rock Hill High
▪ Ryan Morrison, special education, South Pointe High
▪ Michele Soto, digital art and design, Applied Technology Center
▪ Felicia Robinson, science, Phoenix Academy (Flexible Learning Center)
At the August back to school rally, one teacher will be named the Rock Hill school district teacher of the year. The award includes $1,000, one-year use of a car from corporate sponsor Honda Cars of Rock Hill, and be in the running for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award. Two runners-up will receive $500.
