Eggs Up Grill to open in Rock Hill this summer. And they’re hiring

Excited for a new option for fresh eggs, cooked to order?
A new Eggs Up Grill location should be open in Rock Hill between late June and mid-July 2017, according to the owner.
The new breakfast eatery will be located in the Northwoods Square Shopping Center on Celanese Road. The same center houses the Red Bowl Asian bistro and a Harris Teeter grocery store.
According to the Eggs Up Grill website, there are 18 locations in South Carolina, including four in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. There are also locations in North Carolina and Georgia.
Eggs Up Grill restaurants typically offer breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. They typically specialize in omelets, corned beef hash and eggs benedict.
This will be the first Eggs Up Grill in York County. Owner/operator Steve Cromer moved from the Myrtle Beach area with his wife, Geneva, to start the restaurant after retiring from pastoral ministry and a stint of life/leadership coaching.
“I fell in love with Rock Hill,” Cromer said. “It’s a great community.”
The location will be 3,100-square-feet with around 50-75 dedicated parking spaces, according to Cromer.
Cromer says he’ll be looking to hire for 15-17 employees in the near future, including cooks, servers, bus persons, dishwashers and hostesses. Interested applicants can send in their application here.
