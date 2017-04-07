Clover school district names teachers of year

Clover school district has named 11 educators at teachers of the year and will recognized them at the district’s annual banquet May 3 at The Palisades Country Club in Charlotte, N.C.
The teachers have a combined 135 year in education, and 66 years of teaching in Clover. All 11 educators earned their degrees from colleges and universities within the Carolinas, a district release states.
▪ Mary Beth Harper, pre-kindergarten, Bethany Elementary. She has been with the district for four years and has 10 years of experience in education. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of South Carolina.
▪ Joni Levesque, fourth-grade math and science, Bethel Elementary School. She is a National Board Certified teacher. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and master’s from Columbia College.
▪ Kelley Sessions, pre-kindergarten, Crowders Creek Elementary. She is National Board Certified teacher. She has eight years of teaching experience, including two years in Clover. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Carolina.
▪ Rebecca Crute, media specialist, Griggs Road Elementary. She has been teaching for five years, all with Clover. She earned a bachelor’s from Clemson University and master’s from Alabama.
▪ Christie Spivey, kindergarten, Kinard Elementary. Spivey is in her 17th year in the Clover School District and 25th year overall in education after graduating from College of Charleston.
▪ Jennifer Robinson, ESOL, Larne Elementary. She has been with the district for three years and has 12 years of experience. She earned a bachelor’s from Appalachian State University and master’s from UNC Charlotte.
▪ Kristin Hall, special education, Oakridge Elementary. She has been with the district four years and has five years of experience in education. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Anderson University.
▪ Stephanie Flemming, special education, Blue Eagle Academy. She has 35 years of experience in education, seven in Clover. She is a graduate of Winthrop University and master’s from UNC Charlotte.
▪ Keisha Robinson, special education, Clover Middle. She has taught four of nine years in the district. She is a Clover native and graduated from Winthrop University.
▪ Robin Deyton, sixth-grade science, Oakridge Middle. She has taught all of her four years in the district. She graduated from Winthrop University.
▪ Chauncey McElheney, social studies, Clover High. A Clover High grad, he has taught four of her eight years in the district. He has a bachelor’s from Newberry College.
These teachers become part of the district’s Teacher Forum, which helps to further develop teacher leaders and is led by the prior year’s District Teacher of the Year.
The District Teacher of the Year will be named in August, and receive a one-year car lease courtesy of Fred Caldwell Chevrolet.
Each school’s honoree now enters into an evaluation process in which a team of judges, including community representatives, will select the 2016-2017 District Teacher of the Year. Each district teacher of the year competes to be 2017-2018 South Carolina Teacher of the Year.
