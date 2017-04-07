Special Olympians have 'chance to shine' in Rock Hill
Thousands of athletes and volunteers gathered at Cherry Park in Rock Hill Friday for the 46th annual Area 11 Special Olympics Spring games. Volunteers, teachers and parents rallied around the athletes as they crossed the finish lines in the 11 track and field events. More than 70 schools and agencies participated in the event.
