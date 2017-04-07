Special Olympians take home the gold at Rock Hill games (PHOTOS)

Tatiana Fossett swings 5-year-old Kollins Beverly Friday at the Area 11 Special Olympics at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
A Special Olympics volunteer and participant wait at the starting line of a race Friday.
Four-year-old Brayden Jackson throws his hands up under a parachute Friday at the Area 11 Special Olympics at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Children play a game of hockey Friday at the Area 11 Special Olympics at Cherry Park.
Dawson Coyne, 13, gets a high-five from Leslie Burkholder after the teen wins a game at the Area 11 Special Olympics Friday at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Audrey Kim, 11, and Jennifer Sharp run a race at the Area 11 Special Olympics Friday at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Jenny Leblanc pins a ribbon on Joseph Wodecki, 10, after he competes in the Special Olympics Friday.
A Special Olympics volunteer plays with a child under a parachute Friday at Cherry Park.
A group of Special Olympic athletes and volunteers walk to an event Friday at Cherry Park.
A child plays a game at the Area 11 Special Olympics Spring games at Cherry Park on Friday.
Athletes at the Special Olympics wait for their medals after an event Friday at Cherry Park.
A child runs after a ball Friday at the Area 11 Special Olympics Spring games at Cherry Park.
A girl receives a medal after a game at the Area 11 Special Olympics at Cherry Park.
Special Olympics athletes show off their medals Friday at Cherry Park.
A spectator at the Area 11 Special Olympics games claps for an athlete Friday at Cherry Park.
Children and volunteers sprint during a race at the Area 11 Special Olympics on Friday.
Little girls race at a Special Olympics event Friday at Cherry Park.
A volunteer congratulates a Special Olympian after a race Friday at Cherry Park.
Matthew Sommers, 8, admires his medal after winning a race Friday at the Area 11 Special Olympics at Cherry Park.
A girl competes in the long jump Friday at the Area 11 Special Olympics games at Cherry Park.
A Special Olympian participates in the long jump Friday at Cherry Park.
A child smiles after winning a medal at the Area 11 Special Olympics Spring games at Cherry Park.
A Special Olympian smiles after winning a medal Friday at Cherry Park.
