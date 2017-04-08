Here’s how you can get tickets for the popular Taste of Fort Mill charity event

Organizers say act fast to get tickets to a popular Fort Mill culinary party.
The 5th annual Taste of Fort Mill charity event is 7-11 p.m. April 28 at Springfield Golf Club Pavilion, 639 Hambley House Lane, Fort Mill. Tickets are available on line at TasteOfFortMill.com.
The event will host 20 food, wine or craft beer vendors, and more than 500 guests. There also will be auction items, music and dancing.
In 2016, the event raised more than $120,000 for The Palmetto School at The Children’s Attention Home. The school helps children who have been removed from their home because of abuse, neglect or abandonment in York County and South Carolina.
The school has been able to use the money to add transportation, increase the number classrooms and create a healing garden.
For more information, call 704-604-5512 or email tasteoffortmill@gmail.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
