April 8, 2017 3:42 PM

Winthrop sets aside $700K to pay for residence hall repairs

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

The Winthrop University Board of Trustees voted Friday to set aside up to $700,000 to pay for repairs to the eighth floor roof of Wofford residence hall on campus.

An investigation in May 2016 found small pieces of the ceiling on that floor were falling because of wet spots in the concrete, said Walter Hardin, associate vice president for facilities management.

The floor has been unoccupied since then, and will continue to stay unoccupied for the foreseeable future, Hardin said.

Facilities personnel completed an emergency re-stabilization of the roof. The new repairs could take place throughout the summer, depending on approval.

