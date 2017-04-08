Families spread autism awareness at festival (PHOTOS)

David Matthews, or "The Bubble Guy," entertains children with large bubbles Saturday at the Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Tobie Presler, clinical director at Chrysalis Autism Center in Rock Hill, hugs 6-year-old P.J. Aguilar Saturday at the center's Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Brian Campbell walks through bubbles Saturday at the Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival at the Rock Hill District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Odin Biscornet, 7, chases bubbles Saturday at the Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival, sponsored by Chrysalis Autism Center and the Rock Hill School District.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Odin Biscornet, 7, left, and Jolene Cowan, 5, play with bubbles Saturday at the Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival, sponsored by Chrysalis Autism Center and the Rock Hill School District.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Ishmael Washington, 7, plays on a bouncy slide Saturday at the Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival at the Rock Hill School District Three Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Connor Melton, 11, left, and Brian Campbell, 9, play with bubbles Saturday at the Autism Family Fun Festival, sponsored by Chrysalis Autism Center and the Rock Hill School District.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A child chases bubbles Saturday at the Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival, sponsored by Chrysalis Autism Center and the Rock Hill School District.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
P.J. Aguilar, 6, watches "The Bubble Man" Saturday at the Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A child in a cape watches a large bubble Saturday at the Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival, sponsored by the Chrysalis Autism Center and the Rock Hill School District.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Chrysalis Autism Center and the Rock Hill School District held the Autism Awareness Family Fun Festival Saturday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com