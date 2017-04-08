You see the changes; our focus on local news remains strong

Some readers have asked this week why The Herald has fewer sections.
It’s part of a larger trend across the landscape of newspapers. Ever-increasing numbers of readers are getting their news online, and print newspapers are adjusting. One way The Herald has adjusted is fewer sections, with a more intense focus on the local news and features you most enjoy.
We still have comics, games, advice, weather, opinions, stocks, real estate information and business news. Some publication dates have changed.
Each Thursday, you’ll find community news on 3A as part of our local news report. Church news will be published on Sunday. You’ll find real estate information, business news and stocks each Saturday, and more business news on Sunday.
Heraldonline.com is a vital player in what we do. You can go there and find up-to-the-minute news about weather, traffic and other breaking news. You’ll also see a variety of other articles written by The Herald staff.
Local news will be the common link between The Herald and Heraldonline.com. We’re dedicated to making every online visit, or page you read, a valuable experience. Our goal is to offer news you won’t find anywhere else – sports, local features and news, crime reports and advertising. We want you to be informed about your town, county and region. That will be our focus. And that’s what you can expect from us.
