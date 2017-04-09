Fire damages Rock Hill home, displaces family of four

A family of four was displaced from their home Saturday after a fire, according to Rock Hill Deputy Fire Chief Mark Simmons.
More than two dozen firefighters responded to the blaze at 1174 Stanley Drive around 2:30 p.m., Simmons said.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes, Simmons said, which started in the kitchen. The fire was ruled as accidental, he said.
The blaze damaged the kitchen and living room and caused about $65,000 in damages, Simmons said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Comments